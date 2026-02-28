Kasur girl commits suicide over alleged blackmailing, rape by classmate

KASUR – A teen girl committed suicide in an area of Kasur after alleged blackmailing and harassment by the classmate and neighour who had also raped her.

The girl’s brother, Shafqat Ali, filed a case against Amir Shamshad, accusing him of blackmailing his sister, leading to her suicide.

The complainant said the ordeal began when his sister, a student at a private college, was home alone around 20 days before her death.

The suspect, Amir Shamshad, allegedly entered their house with a gun and attempted to assault her. He also recorded compromising videos of her and threatened to release them online.

Shamshad reportedly began demanding gold jewelry and money from the victim. Shafqat revealed that his sister confided in him about the situation, but out of fear of public disgrace, he advised her to stay silent.

Despite complaints to Shamshad’s family, the blackmail continued, causing the victim significant emotional distress.

Police said the prime suspect has been arrested and is being interrogated. They said mobile phones of both the suspect and the victim have been sent for forensic test.