Pakistanis asked to avoid Travel to Iran amid Attacks by US and Israel

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities have warned citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran in wake of growing safety concerns. The advisory comes amid US and Israel attacks in Tehran and other cities, prompting Islamabad to urge maximum caution.

Pakistani nationals already residing in Iran are being told to stay vigilant, minimize movement, and keep in constant contact with the diplomatic missions for assistance and updates. Authorities stress that safety should be the top priority as the situation remains unpredictable.

Pakistan embassy shared emergency contact numbers for citizens seeking help:

📍 Embassy of Pakistan in Iran – Tehran

☎ +98-21-66-9413-88/89/90/91 (landline)

☎ +98-21-66-9448-88/90 (landline)

📱 +98 990 6824496 (mobile)

📍 Zahedan

☎ +98 54 33 22 3389 (landline)

📱 +98 90 46 145412 (mobile)

📍 Mashhad

📱 +98 910 762 5302

📱 +98 937 180 7175

📱 +98 902 709 3994

The advisory was issued from the capital, Islamabad, reinforcing concerns about regional developments that could impact travel and security.

Officials continue to monitor the situation and advise citizens to remain updated through official channels. Travelers and residents are urged to stay alert and prioritize their safety amid ongoing uncertainties.