Dog steals severed human leg from hospital in India

SHIMLA, India – In a bizarre turn of events, a stray dog was seen wandering outside a hospital in Shimla city of India with a severed human leg in its mouth.

The shocking video, which surfaced on social media, has sparked outrage and led to an investigation into the hospital’s handling of medical waste.

The incident occurred near the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties, where 61-year-old Atter Singh underwent surgery last Thursday.

After his leg was amputated, it was placed in a sealed bag and stored in the hospital’s storeroom for disposal.

However, on February 22, a grave mistake occurred when the storeroom door was accidentally left unlocked, allowing the stray dog to enter and grab the severed limb.

The disturbing video, which quickly went viral, shows the dog carrying the leg through the hospital grounds. In response, the hospital management launched an investigation into the incident, uncovering serious negligence in its waste disposal procedures.

As a result of the investigation, the hospital issued show-cause notices to the cleaning supervisor and the staff responsible for the mishap.