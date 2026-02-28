Iran hits back at Israel with missile barrage amid US–Israel Strikes on Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes against Israel as Sirens sounded across multiple regions as incoming projectiles were detected.

Israeli Air Force is actively intercepting threats and targeting launch sites where necessary to neutralize danger. Authorities have urged civilians to strictly follow Home Front Command instructions to ensure safety.

In response to attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, head of National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament Ibrahim Azizi issued a strong warning to the United States and Israel via a message on X Corp.. He stated: “We warned you, but you chose a path whose consequences will not remain in your hands.”

Iranian officials previously cautioned that any military strike on the country could ignite a broader regional conflict. The latest developments signal a dangerous escalation in hostilities, with fears growing that the cycle of retaliation may deepen instability in the Middle East.