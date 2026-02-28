Iran Attack: Tehran rocked by Blasts in Joint US-Israel Military Operation

TEHRAN – Multiple explosions were heard in central Tehran at approximately 11:35 local time, according to Iranian media reports. Several missiles struck the Republic area of the Iranian capital as US and Israel joined hands for massive military operation in Iran.

US joins Israel to attack Iran

President Trump releases a statement of the US-ISREAL preemptive attack on IRAN.pic.twitter.com/mma9MxtpNg — GLOBE TONY (@globetony_) February 28, 2026

Both American and Israeli officials confirm that recent attack on Iran was not a unilateral action but part of a coordinated operation involving America.

Israeli minister confirmed what it described as a “pre-emptive attack” against Iran. In a statement released the same morning, Israel Katz declared a “special and permanent state of emergency” across the country.

Tehran says strikes assassination attempt on Khamenei

Amid rapid developments in region, Tehran called these strikes assassination attempt on Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei and President Pezeshkian by the US and Israel.

National Emergency Declared

The nationwide emergency was declared in anticipation of possible retaliation from Iran, including the potential use of drones and ballistic missiles. Officials have not yet provided further operational details about the strike.

Tensions in the Middle East have surged dramatically after Israel launched what it described as a pre-emptive military operation against Iran, triggering sweeping emergency measures across the region.

Iran/Israel closed AirSpace

immediately closed its airspace and ordered schools and workplaces nationwide to shut down, declaring a countrywide state of emergency amid fears of swift retaliation. Officials warned of the possibility of incoming drones and ballistic missiles as the situation rapidly escalated.

Tehran also closed its own airspace, grounding commercial flights and restricting civilian air traffic as hostilities intensified. The closure has disrupted regional aviation and heightened concerns of a broader confrontation.

US Embassy in Doha issues advisory for citizens

The ripple effects have extended beyond the two countries. US Embassy in Qatar issued an urgent shelter-in-place directive, instructing American personnel and citizens to remain indoors until further notice as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens pierced the skies over Jerusalem after authorities issued what they described as an “extremely serious” alert, signaling the gravity of the unfolding crisis.

With airspaces sealed, civilians on edge, and military tensions mounting, the region faces one of its most volatile moments in recent years.

Pakistan issues Travel Advisory for Iran

In a startling security advisory, authorities in Pakistan have warned citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran, citing growing safety concerns. The guidance comes amid escalating regional instability and heightened security risks, prompting officials to urge maximum caution.

Pakistani nationals already residing in Iran are being told to stay vigilant, minimize movement, and keep in constant contact with the diplomatic missions for assistance and updates. Authorities stress that safety should be the top priority as the situation remains unpredictable.

The embassy has provided emergency contact numbers for citizens seeking help:

📍 Embassy of Pakistan in Iran – Tehran

☎ +98-21-66-9413-88/89/90/91 (landline)

☎ +98-21-66-9448-88/90 (landline)

📱 +98 990 6824496 (mobile)

📍 Zahedan

☎ +98 54 33 22 3389 (landline)

📱 +98 90 46 145412 (mobile)

📍 Mashhad

📱 +98 910 762 5302

📱 +98 937 180 7175

📱 +98 902 709 3994

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, MORE UPDATES TO FOLLOW…