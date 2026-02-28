‘Iran Can Never Have Nuclear Weapons,’ Trump says as US, Israel Launch Strikes on Tehran

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN – United States started what President Donald Trump is calling “major combat operation” inside Iran. The operation comes amid allegations that Iran has been attempting to resurrect its nuclear ambitions, sparking fears of a wider regional conflict.

In a fiery video statement, US president Donald Trump said the mission’s goal is to neutralize what he described as “imminent threats” posed by the Iranian regime. He insisted the operation would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and safeguard American national security.

President Trump releases a statement of the US-ISREAL preemptive attack on IRAN.pic.twitter.com/mma9MxtpNg — GLOBE TONY (@globetony_) February 28, 2026

Military sources claim the campaign is targeting missile infrastructure, naval capabilities, and facilities tied to Iran’s weapons industry, aiming to “obliterate” the country’s ability to produce missiles and project military power. The stated objective is to dismantle networks allegedly linked to regional militant groups and to prevent further destabilization in the Middle East.

Israeli media outlets report that precision strikes are being carried out on government and military sites in Iran, including ballistic missile facilities. Early accounts suggest one strike occurred near offices associated with Iran’s leadership, though it remains unclear whether supreme leader Ali Khamenei was present at the time. Some reports indicate he has been relocated to a secure location as tensions mount.

Israeli officials have confirmed that targets include military infrastructure and symbolic government sites, signaling a coordinated effort to degrade Iran’s strategic capabilities. Meanwhile, international observers warn that the conflict could have far-reaching consequences, potentially drawing in regional allies and escalating hostilities.

This fast-moving situation remains fluid, with further developments expected as military operations continue. Governments around the world are urging restraint, but the path to de-escalation remains uncertain as both sides brace for the possibility of prolonged confrontation.