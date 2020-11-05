EU lauds Pakistan efforts to implement FATF Action Plan

ISLAMABAD – The European Union (EU) has lauded Pakistan's progress made towards the meaningful implementation of the action plan of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Joint Communique issued on Wednesday following the fifth round of Pakistan-European Union Strategic Dialogue, the European Union encouraged Pakistan to complete the Action Plan as acknowledged by the FATF plenary meeting held this October.

Both sides agreed to hold the first meeting of the new EU-Pakistan Security Dialogue in 2021, including on the fight against terrorism.

Focusing on a diverse range of issues, the dialogue held via video-conference between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

The two sides discussed the growing momentum of Pakistan-EU relations based on the Strategic Engagement Plan signed in June 2019 and agreed to make efforts towards its comprehensive implementation in all areas of cooperation, including through the strengthening of existing and new institutional engagements.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and High Representative Borrell reviewed the ongoing cooperation on security between Pakistan and the EU.

FM Qureshi expressed Pakistan's deep concerns about human rights violations by India in Jammu and Kashmir, and its attempts to change the demography of the disputed territory.

High Representative Borrell remarked that the EU was following the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir closely.

Foreign Minister Qureshi recognized the EU's financial support of Euro 150 million to help address the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

The EU appreciated Pakistan's assistance in the repatriation of stranded EU citizens due to flight disruptions. Both sides discussed ways to further alleviate the social and economic consequences of the ongoing pandemic.

In this context, they exchanged views on promoting international cooperation to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and recognized the significance of international debt relief for developing countries.

They agreed to utilise the GSP+ to its full potential, including by addressing the demand side contraction due to COVID-19 pandemic. The High Representative raised concerns including on the death penalty and the misuse of the blasphemy law. He expressed appreciation for the intention to adopt the anti-torture bill.

Foreign Minister Qureshi raised deep concerns over the resurgence of Islamophobic acts in some EU Member States that had hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world, including in Pakistan while Borrell raised deep concerns about recent terrorist acts in Europe.