Pcb Receives Strong Response For Sale Of Two New Psl Franchises

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that it has received an “exceptional and encouraging” response to its tender for the sale of two new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, with 12 parties submitting bids within the stipulated deadline.

According to the PCB, the bidders represent five countries — the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan — highlighting the league’s growing global footprint and commercial appeal.

The board said the results of the initial phase of the bidding process will be announced on December 27.

Bidders who meet the technical requirements will be invited to participate in an open competitive bidding process for the acquisition of the two new teams. This phase is scheduled for January 8 at the Islamabad Convention Centre.

The PCB reiterated its commitment to conducting the entire process transparently and competitively, in line with international standards, with the aim of ensuring the sustained growth and long-term expansion of the PSL.