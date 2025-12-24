‘Pakistan’s Security Non-Negotiable’: Field Marshal Asim Munir draws red line at Corps Commanders’ Conference

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces presided over the 273rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at GHQ, highlighting Pakistan’s unwavering resolve against terrorism and foreign-backed threats.

The session opened with prayers for the martyrs of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, and innocent civilians who sacrificed their lives defending Pakistan from recent terrorist attacks.

The top general praised the courage, professionalism, and relentless sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, commending their intelligence-driven counter-terrorism operations that continue to secure the nation. He emphasized that the combined efforts of the government, military, and citizens are propelling Pakistan toward stability, new opportunities, and global respect.

The conference carried out a comprehensive review of the internal and external security environment, stressing the need to remain vigilant against emerging threats. Participants reaffirmed that all terrorists, particularly those supported by India, along with their facilitators and abettors, will be eliminated decisively without exception.

The forum also strongly rejected any links between terrorism, crime, and political agendas, warning that no effort to undermine national unity or create divisions between the Armed Forces and the people will be tolerated.

Highlighting progress in Balochistan, the conference praised Special Development Initiatives aimed at local empowerment and community engagement, and urged similar initiatives nationwide under the National Action Plan to secure lasting peace.

Pakistan’s principled positions on global issues were also reaffirmed, with the forum expressing steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and calling for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access in Gaza, along with a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood.

In his concluding remarks, the COAS & CDF directed commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, physical fitness, training, and battlefield adaptability. He expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Army’s ability to counter threats across the spectrum—from conventional and hybrid to asymmetric warfare, while safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.