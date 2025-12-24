Opposition alliance takes responsibility to secure Imran Khan’s signature on new charter

ISLAMABAD – Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aeen Pakistan has expressed willingness to hold talks with the government and announced that it is ready to take responsibility for getting Imran Khan to sign a new charter.

According to reports, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of dialogue with Tehreek-e-Insaf, an important meeting of the opposition alliance was held under the chairmanship of Mahmud Khan Achakzai, head of Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aeen Pakistan.

According to reports, the opposition has agreed to negotiations on transparent elections and the appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner. The opposition agreed that talks are necessary to strengthen constitutional and democratic values and that a new charter is needed to pull the country out of political and economic crises. Mahmud Khan Achakzai stressed the restoration of the 1973 Constitution.

Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aeen Pakistan announced that it will take responsibility for securing Imran Khan’s signature on the new charter.

In the meeting, the opposition declared its two-day national conference successful and decided to observe February 8 as a “Black Day” in Pakistan and around the world. They discussed strike plans and street mobilization, decided to form sub-committees to make the protest successful, and said provincial and district-level committees will soon be announced.

Regarding the Prime Minister’s invitation for talks, it was decided that parliamentary supremacy, rule of law, and human rights will be part of the new charter.