Pakistanis rely more on THIS social media app as Search Trends show ‘shift from Google’

LAHORE – The internet landscape in Pakistan is undergoing major transformation. With the surge of AI and short-form video platforms like TikTok, users are increasingly turning away from traditional search engines, reshaping how information is discovered and consumed.”

Famous video-sharing platform TikTok released its 2025 search trends, revealing that Pakistanis are increasingly using TikTok not just for entertainment but as a primary source of information, bypassing traditional search engines like Google.

The report released Wednesday highlights that users are relying on TikTok to make purchasing decisions, plan trips, learn new skills, and even seek educational guidance.

Umais Naveed, TikTok Head of Content Operations for South Asia, said the Search has become an essential part of everyday life in Pakistan. People are not just watching videos, they are seeking real-time information, whether it’s planning a weekend getaway or checking product reviews.

One of the most striking trends is the rise of educational content. Searches for #StudyTok increased by 60%, reflecting growing student interest in learning through TikTok. Health-conscious Pakistanis are turning to TikTok for exercise guidance. Searches for #FitnessTok surged 66% year-on-year, showing a strong shift toward wellness and active lifestyles.

Pakistani love for food and travel continues online. Searches for travel-related content (#TravelTok) jumped 53%, while food-related content (#FoodTok) grew 52%. Top tourist destinations included Islamabad, Hunza’s Altit Fort, Chenab River, Lahore, and Karachi, indicating that travelers are now researching destinations via TikTok before visiting.

On culinary front, traditional favorites like biryani and potatoes remained popular, but viral trends took the spotlight. In 2025, Pakistanis searched most for Lava Burger, Matcha Drink, and the globally famed Dubai Chocolate.

Cricket continued to dominate online searches. Fans repeatedly looked up Babar Azam’s 100th century, Pakistan vs. South Africa matches, and contests against rival India. Leading players searched were Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, and Haris Rauf. Showbiz trends included Pakistani dramas and Turkish series, while reality shows like Tamasha and award events like the Hum Awards also attracted attention.

The report revealed notable increase in searches for practical knowledge. Women frequently searched for mehndi designs, while tech enthusiasts explored AI prompts, software updates, and product reviews, highlighting growing trend of informed decision-making.

2025 TikTok search trends shows broader cultural and technological shift as Pakistanis are now using short-form video platforms as a primary source of knowledge, lifestyle guidance, and entertainment.