TikTok releases list of most searched topics in Pakistan for 2025

ISLAMABAD – TikTok has released its list of the most searched topics in Pakistan for 2025, highlighting a wide range of interests including travel, food, cricket, entertainment shows, music, social media creators, and practical, everyday information.
According to TikTok, users in Pakistan relied on the platform in 2025 not only for entertainment but also for information, recommendations, and guidance. Users turned to TikTok Search to watch destination reviews before travelling, check product reviews prior to making purchases, explore mehndi designs, and access content related to fitness and education.
Head of Content Operations for TikTok South Asia, Ameen Naveed, said that TikTok Search has become an important tool for everyday decision-making in Pakistan. He noted that Pakistani users are using the platform to catch up on the latest cricket moments, plan weekend trips, learn new skills, and seek opinions before buying products.
Data shared by TikTok shows a significant rise in hashtag searches in 2025, with #TravelTok increasing by 53 percent, #FoodTok by 52 percent, #StudyTok by 60 percent, and #FitnessTok recording a notable 66 percent growth—reflecting changing trends and the platform’s growing practical use.
Most searched destinations
Islamabad
Altit Fort
Chenab River
Lahore
Karachi
Most Searched News and Moments
Babar Azam’s 100th century
Pakistan vs South Africa
Pakistan vs India
Nadia Murree Sohantry Swani
Floods
Most Searched TV Shows
Turkish series
Tamasha
Meri Behuwain
Main Manto Nahi Hoon
Hum Awards 2025
Most Searched Soundtracks
Jhool — Maanu and Anwar-ul-Khalid
Supreme — Shubh
Pal Pal — Afiuzik & Ali Somro Music
Jay Pata Honda — Nimra Mehra
Ranjhiya Ve — Zain Zohaib
Most Searched Foods
Lava burger
Biryani
Potatoes
Dubai chocolate
Matcha drink
Most Searched Sports Personalities
Babar Azam
Abhishek Sharma
Virat Kohli
Haris Rauf
Mitchell Starc
Most Searched Musicians
Havi
Talha Anjum
Nimra Mehra
Ali Zafar
Hasan Raheem
Most Searched Creators
Alina Aamir
Jannat Mirza
Khizar Umar
Kanwal Aftab
Sadd Mir Rapper
Most Searched Showbiz Celebrities
Imran Ashraf
Fahad Mustafa
Mahira Khan
Kinza Hashmi
Most Searched Trends
Product reviews
Software updates
Mehndi designs
Funny cat videos
Use of AI and prompts
TikTok’s list features popular locations such as Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Altit Fort, alongside sports stars like Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, as well as trending TV shows, music, food items, and social media creators.
TikTok said it remains committed to promoting Pakistan’s creative community and making content discovery more meaningful and accessible for users across the country.