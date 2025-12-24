TikTok releases list of most searched topics in Pakistan for 2025

ISLAMABAD – TikTok has released its list of the most searched topics in Pakistan for 2025, highlighting a wide range of interests including travel, food, cricket, entertainment shows, music, social media creators, and practical, everyday information.

According to TikTok, users in Pakistan relied on the platform in 2025 not only for entertainment but also for information, recommendations, and guidance. Users turned to TikTok Search to watch destination reviews before travelling, check product reviews prior to making purchases, explore mehndi designs, and access content related to fitness and education.

Head of Content Operations for TikTok South Asia, Ameen Naveed, said that TikTok Search has become an important tool for everyday decision-making in Pakistan. He noted that Pakistani users are using the platform to catch up on the latest cricket moments, plan weekend trips, learn new skills, and seek opinions before buying products.

Data shared by TikTok shows a significant rise in hashtag searches in 2025, with #TravelTok increasing by 53 percent, #FoodTok by 52 percent, #StudyTok by 60 percent, and #FitnessTok recording a notable 66 percent growth—reflecting changing trends and the platform’s growing practical use.

Most searched destinations

Islamabad

Altit Fort

Chenab River

Lahore

Karachi

Most Searched News and Moments

Babar Azam’s 100th century

Pakistan vs South Africa

Pakistan vs India

Nadia Murree Sohantry Swani

Floods

Most Searched TV Shows

Turkish series

Tamasha

Meri Behuwain

Main Manto Nahi Hoon

Hum Awards 2025

Most Searched Soundtracks

Jhool — Maanu and Anwar-ul-Khalid

Supreme — Shubh

Pal Pal — Afiuzik & Ali Somro Music

Jay Pata Honda — Nimra Mehra

Ranjhiya Ve — Zain Zohaib

Most Searched Foods

Lava burger

Biryani

Potatoes

Dubai chocolate

Matcha drink

Most Searched Sports Personalities

Babar Azam

Abhishek Sharma

Virat Kohli

Haris Rauf

Mitchell Starc

Most Searched Musicians

Havi

Talha Anjum

Nimra Mehra

Ali Zafar

Hasan Raheem

Most Searched Creators

Alina Aamir

Jannat Mirza

Khizar Umar

Kanwal Aftab

Sadd Mir Rapper

Most Searched Showbiz Celebrities

Imran Ashraf

Fahad Mustafa

Mahira Khan

Kinza Hashmi

Most Searched Trends

Product reviews

Software updates

Mehndi designs

Funny cat videos

Use of AI and prompts

TikTok’s list features popular locations such as Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Altit Fort, alongside sports stars like Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, as well as trending TV shows, music, food items, and social media creators.

TikTok said it remains committed to promoting Pakistan’s creative community and making content discovery more meaningful and accessible for users across the country.