PTA restricts telecom companies from increasing mobile package rates on monthly basis

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued new regulations to curb frequent increases in mobile package prices following public complaints.

Telecom companies are now required to obtain PTA approval before launching any new packages or raising rates.

Under the updated rules, operators can no longer increase package prices on a monthly basis. Price adjustments will only be allowed on a quarterly basis, ensuring stability in the telecom sector and protecting consumers from sudden tariff hikes.

Officials noted that the new Mobile Tariff Regulations 2025 will impose stricter oversight on telecom operators, allowing them to raise package rates by only 10 to 20 percent compared to the previous year.

The move is aimed at maintaining market balance while safeguarding consumer interests.