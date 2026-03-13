Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 22, 24 Carat Gold Price – 13 March 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their sharp upward surge mid week amid strong gains in the international market and adding further pressure on buyers in the local bullion market.

The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs2,900 during the day, taking it Rs540,362.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Unit New Price Per Tola Rs540,362 10 Grams Rs463,273 Per Ounce $5,176 Per Tola Rs9,175

According to the rates released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold also witnessed notable decline of Rs2,486, reaching Rs463,273 in the local market.

22 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 479,875 458,062 392,625 Per 1 Gram 41,141 39,271. 33,661.5 Per 10 Gram 411,418 392,71 336,615 Per Ounce 1,166,096 1,113,091 954,078

The latest spike comes just a day after a major jump on Tuesday, when the price of gold per tola surged by Rs3,700 to settle at Rs543,262, indicating strong momentum in bullion prices.

Meanwhile, gold prices dropped by $29 to reach $5,176 per ounce, including a $20 premium.