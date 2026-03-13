Latest

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 22, 24 Carat Gold Price – 13 March 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:30 am | Mar 13, 2026
Gold Rates Increase By Rs1300 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their sharp upward surge mid week amid strong gains in the international market and adding further pressure on buyers in the local bullion market.

The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs2,900 during the day, taking it Rs540,362.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Unit New Price
Per Tola Rs540,362
10 Grams Rs463,273
Per Ounce $5,176
Per Tola Rs9,175

According to the rates released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold also witnessed notable decline of Rs2,486, reaching Rs463,273 in the local market.

22 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 479,875 458,062 392,625
Per 1 Gram 41,141 39,271. 33,661.5
Per 10 Gram 411,418 392,71 336,615
Per Ounce 1,166,096 1,113,091 954,078

The latest spike comes just a day after a major jump on Tuesday, when the price of gold per tola surged by Rs3,700 to settle at Rs543,262, indicating strong momentum in bullion prices.

Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

Meanwhile, gold prices dropped by $29 to reach $5,176 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Gold prices increase by Rs3,700 per tola amid higher demand

Our Correspondent

