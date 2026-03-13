Metro Bus service suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Metro bus services in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been suspended for a day due to rallies marking Quds Day.

Authorities cited security concerns and emphasized the measure is aimed at protecting citizens and ensuring a safe environment for rally participants.

One rally will start from Darbar Sakhi Mahmood, while another will proceed from Imam Bargah Ashiq Hussain Teli Mohalla to Murree Road. The events are expected to affect traffic flow on major roads.

Additional police and law enforcement personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas, with enhanced monitoring and special security arrangements along rally routes.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and use alternative routes to minimize traffic disruptions.