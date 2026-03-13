PM Shehbaz expresses ‘full solidarity and support’ for Saudi Arabia amid Middle East conflict

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a restricted meeting with Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah .

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were also present.

At the outset, the premier conveyed his respectful regards and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and expressed profound appreciation for the Kingdom’s longstanding support to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in these challenging times.

Both leaders had an in depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the region and agreed to work together for regional peace and stability.

The prime minister assured the crown prince that Pakistan would always stand firmly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and strive for their mutual desire for peace in the region.