Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate – 13 March 2026

KARACHI – The latest foreign currency exchange rates show fluctuations in major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs279.10 and sold at Rs280.40. UK Pound Sterling stands significantly higher, with a buying rate of Rs375.59 and a selling rate of Rs379.25.

Euro is currently being bought at Rs324.30 and sold at Rs329.05, reflecting continued strength in European currency markets. Among Gulf currencies, the Kuwaiti Dinar remains the strongest, trading at Rs889.45 for buying and Rs900.25 for selling. The Bahrain Dinar follows with rates of Rs730.65 (buying) and Rs730.70 (selling), while the Omani Riyal is trading at Rs715.60 for buying and Rs725.60 for selling.

Saudi Riyal is being bought at Rs73.70 and sold at Rs74.65, while the UAE Dirham stands at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.65 for selling. The Qatari Riyal is trading at Rs74.50 (buying) and Rs75.20 (selling).