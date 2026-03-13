Yashma Gill responds to questions about Hania Amir and Asim Azhar’s wedding

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Yashma Gill recently addressed questions regarding the marriage of her close friends Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar.

During a Ramadan special show on a private TV channel, a viewer called in asking if she could share details about the wedding.

In response, Yashma emphasized that marriage is a personal matter, and only those getting married can confirm such news. She added that she has no information about Hania and Asim’s wedding plans.

The actress further noted that if the couple does get married, fans will likely learn about it through their social media platforms, particularly Instagram.

Yashma concluded by expressing her heartfelt wishes, saying she hopes everyone gets married at the right place and time.

Earlier, rumors took an exciting turn with claims that the duo might be planning an intimate Nikah ceremony during Ramadan 2026. The first report came from popular Pakistani entertainment Instagram page Irfanistan, The post read: “As per close sources, Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar are all set to tie the knot (Nikah) in Ramadan! The adorable couple is taking their relationship to the next level.”

Despite the whirlwind of speculation, neither Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar, nor their teams have issued any official confirmation.

The pair’s history goes back to 2018, when they first made their relationship public. They parted ways in 2020, after which Asim got engaged to Merub Ali. That engagement ended in June 2025, reigniting speculation about a reunion with Hania.