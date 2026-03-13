Digital ID cards legally equivalent to physical CNICs: NADRA

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has clarified that digital identity cards hold the same legal validity as physical CNICs.

A NADRA spokesperson said some government offices and institutions are still requesting physical cards or photocopies instead of accepting digital IDs. This practice is against the established legal and regulatory framework.

Under the NADRA Ordinance, digital identity regulations recognize digital identity credentials as valid proof of identification.

The spokesperson emphasized that unnecessary photocopies of ID cards are discouraged and all government departments, public and financial institutions, and telecom operators must comply with these rules.

Citizens can report any violations or complaints through NADRA’s official complaint system to ensure adherence to the digital ID regulations.

Last year, NADRA introduced Pakistan’s first “fully digital identity card,” marking a milestone in the country’s move toward digital identification. The announcement was made during NADRA’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in Islamabad.

In a written statement, Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, described the launch as a major advancement in the nation’s digital identity initiative. He added that with this feature integrated into the Pak ID mobile app, citizens can now securely store their identity cards directly on their smartphones.