Pakistan bat first against Bangladesh in second ODI

DHAKA – Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in second match of the three-ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Pakistan have made some changes to their squad as they eye to secure the win in the match.

In the first match of the series, the hosts beat the Green Shirts by eight wickets on Tuesday.

Pakistan handed ODI debuts to four players which include Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain and Abdul Samad as part of a new-look combination, but the visitors were bowled out for 114 in 30.4 overs after being put in to bat. Bangladesh achieved the target in 15.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Opening batters Farhan (27, 38b, 4x4s) and Maaz (18, 28b, 3x4s) knitted 41 runs for the first wicket. Faheem Ashraf provided late resistance with a fighting 37 off 47 balls, hitting six fours and a six, helping Pakistan cross the 100-run mark after the side had slipped to 82 for nine.

Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana took five wickets for 24 runs, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets.

In turn, Pakistan struck early when captain Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Saif Hassan, but Bangladesh recovered quickly as Tanzid Hasan remained unbeaten on 67 off 42 balls with seven fours and five sixes. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 27 as the hosts achieved the target for the loss of two wickets.

For Pakistan, Shaheen and Mohammad Wasim Jnr took one wicket each.