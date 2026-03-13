Pakistan launches more strikes in Afghanistan under Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq

ISLAMABAD – Tensions along Pakistan–Afghanistan border sharply escalated as Pakistan Army launched series of airstrikes inside Afghanistan under Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq.

According to Pakistani security officials, the strikes targeted suspected militant camps and support infrastructure in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, and Paktika linked to TTP and other groups accused of carrying out cross-border attacks. Afghan authorities condemned the operation, warning that the strikes would not go unanswered, raising fears of further escalation in the region.

The operation, conducted overnight between March 12 and March 13, is part of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, a campaign aimed at dismantling groups Islamabad accuses of orchestrating cross-border attacks.

The strikes hit four major sites believed to be linked to militant networks. One of the primary targets was infrastructure connected to the 313 Corps headquarters in Kabul, where an ammunition storage facility was reportedly destroyed.

Pakistani officials also said that the Tarawo training camp in Kandahar was struck, along with nearby support infrastructure, including an oil storage facility believed to supply militant operations.

Another strike targeted the Sher-e-Nau camp in Paktia, damaging what Pakistani authorities described as a key militant hideout. Officials say the strikes were conducted with precision and were intended to disrupt planning and logistical support for attacks originating from Afghan territory.

Security sources stressed that Operation Ghazab lil-Haq is still underway, and military action will continue until all identified targets have been neutralized. Pakistani officials say the campaign is designed to send a clear message that militant groups will not be allowed to operate across the border with impunity.

The latest strikes follow earlier military action on March 9, when Pakistani forces carried out both ground and air operations against suspected militants along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border. During that operation, troops targeted a Taliban position in the Shawal region near South Waziristan, forcing militants to flee before demolishing the post with explosives.

Pakistani forces also reported successful strike in Paktika, where an ammunition depot at Shahin Base was destroyed, disrupting what officials described as a key supply hub for militant groups. Authorities say continuous strikes on militant hideouts and infrastructure are intended to prevent further cross-border attacks.

Afghan administration described the attacks as a violation of humanitarian principles and warned that such actions would “not go unanswered”, despite facing heat.