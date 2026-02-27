Drone Attacks by Afghan Taliban thwarted in Abbottabad, Swabi and Nowshera amid clashes

PESHAWAR – Pakistan successfully thwarted coordinated drone attack attempts targeting multiple cities while cross-border airstrikes, retaliatory operations, and urgent diplomatic interventions have pushed the region to the brink.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed that suspected militants attempted to strike Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera using small drones. In a post online, Tarar said that “terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij” launched attempted attacks, but Pakistan’s anti-drone defense systems intercepted and shot down every drone, preventing what could have been catastrophic consequences.

“All drones were neutralized. There was no loss of life,” he said.

Pakistani media reported that in Swabi, a schoolgirl was injured and rushed to hospital after debris fell near a higher secondary school in the village of Pabeni, Gadun Amazai. Police said children were playing nearby when the incident occurred, turning what could have been an even deadlier episode into a narrow escape.

Tarar went further, alleging the incidents once again exposed a “direct link” between the Afghan Taliban government and terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

In stunning counterclaim, officials in Afghanistan including Afghan defense minister asserted that aerial operations were conducted in Islamabad, Swabi, Nowshera, and Abbottabad. The conflicting narratives have intensified confusion and heightened fears of broader military confrontation.

‘Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

On the night between Saturday and Sunday, Pakistan carried out intelligence-based retaliatory strikes targeting seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and allied militants in border regions between the two countries.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the strikes followed a series of devastating suicide bombings including attacks at imambargah in Islamabad, Bajaur and Bannu during the holy month of Ramadan.

Islamabad said it possesses “concrete evidence” that these attacks were orchestrated by militants operating from Afghan territory under instructions from leadership based there.

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have been deteriorating for months, as Afghan continues to harbor TTP militants which further strained ties.