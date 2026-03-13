IED Attack kills seven KP Policemen including SHO in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents continue to face terror attacks. In brutal attack in Bettani subdivision of Lakki Marwat, seven police officers, including a senior officer, were martyred while defending the motherland.

The assailants, who were reportedly linked to groups operating from across the Afghan border, targeted routine police patrol with a deadly improvised explosive device (IED) along the Shahdikhel-Mastikhel road.

Local officials said team from Shadikhel police station was on routine patrol when the explosion ripped through their vehicle. The IED had been planted along the Shahdikhel-Mastikhel road with the clear intent to target law enforcement. Six officers, including the station house officer (SHO) and five constables, died instantly, while another wounded officer later succumbed to his injuries, pushing the death toll to seven.

A massive police operation was immediately launched in the area to hunt down the perpetrators, highlighting the escalating threat faced by security forces in the province.

Recent numbers revealed that fatalities in the province surged from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025—a staggering increase of 711 deaths, accounting for more than 82% of the nationwide rise and a 44% year-on-year jump.

The attack comes amid a series of assaults targeting law enforcement across Pakistan. Just last month, nine police officers, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were martyred in separate attacks in Punjab’s Bhakkar district and KP’s Kohat and Wana areas. Only days before, three Federal Constabulary personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Karak.