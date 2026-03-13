Gold extends losses as per tola price dip by Rs7,100 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices recorded another dip in Pakistan on Friday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price dropped by Rs7,100 to reach Rs533,236.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs6,087 in local market, bringing new rate to Rs457,156.

The precious commodity witnessed a decline of $71 in international bullion market where per ounce rate hovered at $5,105.

Silver followed the suit in Pakistan as per tola rate decreased by Rs278, taking the rate to Rs7,588.

A day earlier, the price of gold dropped by Rs2,900 on Thursday, closing at Rs 540,362 per tola, compared to Rs 543,262 recorded on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,486 to Rs463,273 from Rs465,759. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22-karat gold saw a decrease of Rs2,279, trading at Rs424,682 down from Rs426,961.

