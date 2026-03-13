Update for Foreign Travelers as Pakistan set to end visa-on-arrival system

RIYADH – Pakistan is making changes to its visa system, ending visa-on-arrival and prior-to-arrival options for foreign travelers. Now, every application must go through Pakistani embassies abroad, with online submissions forwarded for detailed review before clearance is granted.

Ministry of Interior initiated comprehensive overhaul of existing visa system, a step that could significantly alter how foreigners obtain permission to enter South Asian nation.

Under proposed changes, the government is expected to abolish previously available visa-on-arrival and prior-to-arrival visa authorization facilities that allowed certain travelers to receive quick entry approval. Instead, all visa issuance authority will be transferred exclusively to Pakistani embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, marking a major shift toward stricter screening procedures.

Ministry of Interior will continue to operate current online visa application portal. However, the system will function differently under the new policy. Once an applicant submits their details online, the application will be immediately forwarded to the relevant Pakistani embassy or diplomatic mission in the applicant’s country for detailed evaluation.

Officials say that visas will only be granted after the embassy conducts a thorough review and formally approves the request. This means foreign nationals will no longer be able to rely on faster entry mechanisms and must instead secure diplomatic clearance before traveling to Pakistan.

Authorities believe that shifting the final decision-making power to embassies will help better assess potential risks and ensure stricter monitoring of incoming travelers.