Pakistan unveils online visa system for 192 countries to attract tourists

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has officially launched a new online visa system for citizens of 192 countries and a visa-on-arrival facility for travelers from 120 countries.

The announcement was made by Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Investment, at the Sustainable Tourism Forum and Expo.

The event, organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to modernize its tourism and investment landscape.

The new digital visa application process is designed to simplify travel to Pakistan by allowing foreign visitors to apply for their visas online.

This eliminates the need for travelers to visit embassies, making the entire process quicker, more efficient, and transparent.

Sheikh said these reforms are expected to significantly enhance international tourism and ease access to Pakistan’s stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

As part of Pakistan’s broader economic and tourism reform agenda, the visa system is aligned with the country’s goal to promote investment, improve business opportunities, and create jobs.

Sheikh emphasized that tourism not only boosts trade but also contributes to the country’s GDP.