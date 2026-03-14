Jazz invests Rs58.7bn in FY25 to expand digital platforms, reports strong revenue growth

ISLAMABAD – Jazz invested Rs58.7 billion during FY2025 to expand network capacity, strengthen digital platforms and accelerate its transition into an integrated digital services company under its “JazzWorld” strategy, the company said on Friday.

The investment was aimed at improving connectivity, scaling digital services and embedding artificial intelligence across customer platforms and operations as part of the company’s AI1440 strategy to serve more than 100 million customers across Pakistan.

Jazz reported strong financial growth during the fourth quarter of 2025. Total revenue in the quarter increased by 24.5 per cent year-on-year, while full-year revenue rose 18.6pc compared with the previous year, driven by wider adoption of bundled offers and growing demand for digital services.

Revenue from telecom and infrastructure services increased 17.7pc year-on-year, supported by a 3.3pc rise in total mobile subscribers and a 21.3pc increase in average revenue per user (ARPU). The company attributed the growth to effective repricing, improved prepaid monetisation and continued uptake of bundled connectivity and digital services.

Digital businesses also recorded strong expansion during the quarter. Digital revenue grew 43.7pc year-on-year in the fourth quarter and accounted for 30.2pc of total revenue, up from 26.1pc in the same period last year.

The company’s digital financial platform, JazzCash, maintained its position as a leading digital payments service in the country with more than 58 million users. Its gross transaction value crossed Rs15 trillion in 2025, supported by a network of more than one million merchants and agents.

During the quarter, the platform issued an average of more than 185,000 loans daily and recorded its highest-ever single-day customer milestone by disbursing Rs1.4bn across about 266,000 loans.

Meanwhile, Mobilink Microfinance Bank continued expanding financial inclusion services and introduced Islamic banking products aimed at underserved segments of the population.

The company reported a 50.6pc year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the fourth quarter, with margins improving to 45.7pc, up 7.9 percentage points from the same period last year. For the full year, EBITDA rose 23.2pc.

Capital expenditure during the fourth quarter stood at Rs20.8bn, with capex intensity recorded at 16.9pc.

In the recently concluded spectrum auction, Jazz acquired 190 megahertz of spectrum for $239.5 million to enhance network capacity and support the future rollout of next-generation connectivity services.

“Our performance reflects the momentum behind our transition into Pakistan’s leading integrated digital ServiceCo,” said Aamir Ibrahim. He added that the company plans to invest $1bn over the next three years to strengthen connectivity infrastructure and prepare its network for the phased introduction of 5G services.

During the quarter, Jazz’s total subscriber base reached 73.9 million, while its 4G users exceeded 55.5m, an increase of 9.8pc year-on-year. 4G penetration rose to 75.2pc.

The company said multiplay customers, those using connectivity alongside digital services, grew 12pc year-on-year and now account for 38pc of its user base, generating roughly 3.3 times the ARPU of voice-only users.

Jazz’s digital platforms also recorded strong engagement. Its streaming platform Tamasha reported 17.5m monthly active users, while lifestyle app SIMOSA reached 24.1m monthly active users. Insurance platform FikrFree surpassed 11.2m policyholders, while youth-focused brand ROX recorded 1.5m monthly active users.