One-Month Salary Bonus announced for THESE Govt employees

PESHAWAR – Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) approved generous annual bonus scheme, under which all eligible staff members will receive a bonus equal to one month’s basic salary.

The decision, taken by the PESCO Board of Directors, comes in recognition of the company’s strong performance during the financial year 2025–26. A formal notification confirming the move has already been issued.

The relief will extend across the board to regular, contract, and deputation employees, ensuring that a wide range of staff benefit from the incentive package. However, the there is strict eligibility criteria to promote accountability and transparency within the organization.

Lump-sum and daily-wage workers have also been brought under the incentive umbrella and will receive a performance-based bonus equal to one month of their initial basic salary. To qualify, employees must have completed at least six months of service on the company payroll.

PESCO made it clear that employees involved in corruption, electricity theft, or any form of misconduct will be completely excluded from the bonus scheme. Furthermore, staff members currently facing investigations by accountability bodies such as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), or other inquiry institutions, as well as those already penalized through departmental action, will not be eligible.

The company also tightened its stance on public service delivery. Employees accused of harassing consumers or delaying essential services, particularly in net metering approvals and billing connections, will be denied the incentive. Additionally, strict monitoring will be applied to complaints lodged through the government’s 118 helpline. Any delay or negligence in resolving public grievances will also result in disqualification from the bonus.