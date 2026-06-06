Salman Mehdi Video Leak: PTI MPA approaches NCCIA over Leaked MMS scandal

LAHORE – An alleged clip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Assembly member Salman Shahid surfaced on social media and rapidly went viral, triggering action from NCCIA amid outrage and trolling.

Salman Shahid Mehdi formally approached Cyber Crime officials, filing a written complaint against those accused of circulating the video and damaging his public reputation. NCCIA moved into action soon after the complaint was received. The lawmaker has taken a firm stance, directly naming two individuals, Abdullah and Mudassar, as primary suspects allegedly involved in spreading the video online.

According to official documents, NCCIA Cyber Crime Reporting Center, Lahore, issued a notice for attendance under Section 160 Cr.PC to a suspect identified as Mudassar S/O Manzoor Ahmad. The notice directs him to appear before investigators on June 8, 2026, and bring his mobile phone for forensic examination, particularly WhatsApp activity linked to the period from May 1, 2026 onwards.

The complaint identifies more than 25 additional individuals, currently listed as unidentified accomplices, accused of assisting in the widespread circulation of the controversial content across multiple social media platforms.

In a separate application submitted to the Deputy Director NCCIA Lahore, Salman Shahid alleged that he is being targeted in a coordinated online harassment and defamation campaign involving “fake and fabricated AI-generated obscene videos and images.”

Sources indicate that the NCCIA issued urgent directives, summoning the two named suspects to appear before its Lahore office immediately to record their statements. The agency has also launched a full-scale digital forensic investigation to trace the origin of the video, including identifying the first IP addresses and social media accounts responsible for uploading and sharing it.

He claims that the content has been circulating since June 1, 2026, primarily through WhatsApp groups and Facebook pages, including a group identified as “Insaaf Group of Pakistan Burewala.”

The complaint further alleges that the material is being used to damage his personal and political reputation, causing him “serious mental distress, anxiety, and reputational harm.”

Authorities said the matter is being treated as a serious cybercrime case involving alleged digital impersonation, harassment, and misuse of social media platforms. As the inquiry continues, further legal action is expected based on forensic findings and

Officials confirm that advanced cyber tracking techniques are being used to uncover the digital trail, with the goal of identifying all unnamed suspects involved in the viral dissemination of the content.