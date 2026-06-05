PTI leader Salman Mehdi Shah’s private video leaks online

LAHORE – An explicit video allegedly linked to PTI leader and independent member of Punjab Assembly Salman Mehdi Shah has surfaced on social media, sparking controversy and widespread online discussion.

The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified so far.

Mehdi can be seen shirtless as he himself recording a video during private moments with a woman.

Following its circulation, users on social media reacted strongly, with some posting critical remarks.

Authorities or relevant parties have not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter, and the source and credibility of the footage remain under review.

Salman is a Member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly representing PP-230 (Vehari-II), serving since 2024 to date.

He holds membership in the Public Prosecution and Higher Education committees. By profession, he is an agriculturist and businessman.