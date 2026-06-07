Naqvi engages Momeni ahead of handing over Field Marshal’s Letter to Iranian Supreme Leader

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN – Pakistan stepped up its diplomatic engagement in Tehran to push de-escalation efforts between Iran and US, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi holding a series of high-level meetings during his visit.

Naqvi’s engagements follow an earlier meeting with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni in Bishkek, where both sides exchanged views on Pakistan–Iran relations and the wider regional situation, the Interior Ministry said.

He was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni. The two later briefed reporters. In Tehran, talks continued with a focus on regional stability and ongoing diplomatic coordination. Naqvi is also expected to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials as part of the visit.

In his media interaction, the security czar said he travelled to neighboring country to hand over a letter from Field Marshal Munir, along with a message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Shehbaz to the Iranian supreme leader Khaemenei.

Pakistan is playing key facilitative role between Washington and Tehran amid unabated tensions. During meetings, Naqvi conveyed message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader, expressing hope for a peaceful and negotiated way forward.

He stressed that Pakistan views the evolving situation with concern, noting that instability in one part of the region has wider consequences. He also expressed optimism that continued diplomatic engagement could help ease tensions and move toward a durable settlement.

Before travelling to Tehran, Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore, where discussions focused on regional diplomatic developments as well as domestic security and public safety measures. The premier is said to have issued guidance on Pakistan’s broader diplomatic approach.

The backdrop to these efforts is a conflict in West Asia that previously disrupted global energy markets and trade flows, triggered by military escalations in February and later paused by a ceasefire in April. Since then, Pakistan has reportedly remained involved in indirect communication channels between the two sides, including earlier facilitating talks in the region.

Pakistan’s latest outreach is being seen as part of a careful and continuing attempt to keep diplomatic channels open and support stability in a region where tensions remain fragile.