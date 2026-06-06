Interior Minister Naqvi to leave for Iran with messages from Pakistan’s top leadership

TEHRAN – Interior Minister of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to depart for Iran today on high-level diplomatic visit amid intensified engagement between Islamabad and Tehran as situation remained tense in Gulf.

Naqvi is carrying special message from Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also entrusted him with a separate message for the Iranian leadership.

The back to back of senior Pakistani diplomat shows unusually active phase of high-level exchanges between the two countries. Earlier, he had also visited Iran alongside Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The upcoming visit comes after he recently returned from Kyrgyzstan and will proceed to Tehran following meetings with the prime minister and senior officials in Islamabad.

His latest engagement follows a series of interactions with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Interior Ministers’ meeting, where both sides held multiple rounds of discussions on bilateral cooperation and regional coordination.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has stated that Pakistan and Iran are in the final stages of preparing a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at reducing tensions and strengthening dispute-resolution mechanisms. The development points to continued diplomatic efforts to stabilize bilateral relations.

The visit also comes against the backdrop of heightened regional sensitivities, including reported military and missile-related developments in the Gulf, which have contributed to concerns over broader regional stability and the status of ongoing US–Iran understandings.

Pakistan has been playing an active role in facilitating dialogue between regional stakeholders, including Washington and Tehran, as diplomatic efforts continue to manage tensions and prevent further escalation