Goods transporters’ nationwide strike enters second day as govt talks set for Monday

KARACHI – The nationwide wheel-jam strike by goods transporters continued for a second day on Sunday, with negotiations between transporters and the federal and Sindh governments scheduled for Monday.

All Pakistan Goods Transporters Alliance President Malik Shehzad Awan said in a statement that transporters across the country remained on strike and would hold talks with the federal and Sindh governments on Monday.

He said the negotiations would be attended by Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and representatives of the Ministry of Ports and Shipping, Finance and Petroleum.

Awan said transporters would not end the strike merely on the basis of assurances, recalling that they had been misled during their nationwide strike in December.

He maintained that the strike would continue until their demands were formally accepted.

Oil tanker owners, petroleum minister to hold talks Monday

Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervez Malik has invited the Oil Tankers Contractors Association to Islamabad for talks on Monday.

Association President Abidullah Afridi said a four-member delegation would meet the petroleum minister at 5pm.

He said the association would announce the outcome after the meeting if its demands were accepted. However, if the demands were not approved, the association would announce a strike, he added.