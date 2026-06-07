Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18K, 21K, and 24K Gold Prices – 7 June 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan moved down to Rs455,327 after big drop over the weekend amid major changes in global markets.

On Sunday, the price of 24 Karat gold per tola remained at Rs455,327 in the local market, and 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs389,772.

24K Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 414,333 395,500 339,000 Per 1 Gram 35,522 33,908 29,064 Per 10 Gram 355,226 339,080 290,640 Per Ounce 1,006,830 961,065 823,770

Gold Rates Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 414,333.33 395,500 339,000 Per 1 Gram 35,522.67 33,908 29,064 Per 10 Gram 355,226.67 339,080 290,640 Per Ounce 1,006,830 961,065 823,770

The latest drop comes a day after gold prices had already edged lower on Friday, when the per tola rate declined by Rs1,469 to Rs467,816. Market analysts attributed the continued downward trend to pressure in international bullion markets, where investors reacted to shifting economic expectations and profit-taking activity.

Globally, gold prices dropped by $124 per ounce, bringing the international rate to $4,328 per ounce, including a premium of $20. The decline in global prices directly impacted local bullion markets, which typically mirror international trends while also factoring in currency movements and domestic demand.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved lower in Pakistan. The price of silver per tola declined by Rs463, settling at Rs7,267.