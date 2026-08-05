Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: New Per Tola Gold Price – 5 August 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs427,936 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold moved down by Rs428 settling at Rs366,886 on August 4, 2026.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold/Silver Rate 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs427,936 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs366,886 International Gold $4,055 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,351

Bullion traders in Lahore quoted 24-karat gold (piece) at Rs428,300 per tola.

The 22-karat gold price was recorded at Rs394,733 per tola, while 21-karat gold was available at Rs376,790 per tola. In Karachi, the selling price of 24-karat gold was reported at Rs428,300 per tola, reflecting the overall decline in the country’s bullion market.

Lahore Gold Rates

Category Buying Selling 24K Gold (Piece) Rs429,500 Rs430,000 24K Gold (Pathoor) Rs423,000 Rs425,000 22K Gold (Per Tola) — Rs394,166 21K Gold (Per Tola) — Rs376,250

Karachi Gold Rate

Category Rate 24K Gold (Selling Per Tola) Rs429,000

Silver Rates (Lahore)