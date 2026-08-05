Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: New Per Tola Gold Price – 5 August 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs427,936 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold moved down by Rs428 settling at Rs366,886 on August 4, 2026.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold/Silver
|Rate
|24K Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs427,936
|24K Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs366,886
|International Gold
|$4,055
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs6,351
Bullion traders in Lahore quoted 24-karat gold (piece) at Rs428,300 per tola.
The 22-karat gold price was recorded at Rs394,733 per tola, while 21-karat gold was available at Rs376,790 per tola. In Karachi, the selling price of 24-karat gold was reported at Rs428,300 per tola, reflecting the overall decline in the country’s bullion market.
Lahore Gold Rates
|Category
|Buying
|Selling
|24K Gold (Piece)
|Rs429,500
|Rs430,000
|24K Gold (Pathoor)
|Rs423,000
|Rs425,000
|22K Gold (Per Tola)
|—
|Rs394,166
|21K Gold (Per Tola)
|—
|Rs376,250
Karachi Gold Rate
|Category
|Rate
|24K Gold (Selling Per Tola)
|Rs429,000
Silver Rates (Lahore)
|Category
|Rate
|999 Tezabi Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs6,351
|Silver 1kg Bar
|Rs6,300
|10-Tola Silver Piece
|Rs6,350
Gold Price in Pakistan today drops to Rs426,736 Per Tola; Check Lahore, Karachi Rates