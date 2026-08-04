Riyadh Air to launch direct flights to Pakistan from August 14

Saudi airline Riyadh Air has announced the launch of direct flights to Pakistan, with operations set to begin on August 14.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, the initial phase of operations will include flights to Islamabad and Lahore. The carrier will operate one daily flight to Islamabad and three weekly flights to Lahore.

The flights will be operated using modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, aimed at enhancing travel connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Air said the new services will provide improved travel options for business travellers, tourists and Umrah pilgrims. The airline will also offer connecting flights from Pakistan to destinations across Europe and the Middle East via Saudi Arabia.

The airline also announced exclusive benefits for passengers through its “Safir” loyalty programme.