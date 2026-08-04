Uae Resumes Visit Visas For Pakistanis Applying Through Registered Travel Agents

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has resumed issuing visit visas to Pakistani citizens applying through registered travel agents, according to travel industry representatives and an official at the UAE Embassy.

The move ends months of uncertainty for Pakistani applicants, who had complained of lengthy delays and increased scrutiny in the visa issuance process.

The UAE is home to around 1.8 million Pakistanis, making the easing of visa restrictions a significant relief for travellers and families.

Travel executives said the biggest improvement has been for family applications, which had previously faced prolonged delays but are now being processed more quickly and efficiently.

Muhammad Nadeem Sharif, chief executive of Aroma Travels and former chairman of the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan, said the UAE Embassy in Pakistan has resumed issuing visit visas to Pakistani tourists travelling with their families, describing the development as a positive step.

He added that applicants travelling with family members or joining relatives already residing in the UAE are now receiving timely responses. Tourism promotion campaigns have also resumed, while passenger traffic is gradually recovering following recent regional tensions.

A senior Pakistani immigration official, speaking to Arab News on condition of anonymity, said the number of daily passengers travelling from Pakistan to Dubai increased from around 170 per day earlier in the summer to approximately 400 by the last week of July, reflecting a steady recovery in travel demand.