‘The Same Collapsed System Took You to the Top’: Azma Bukhari responds to Naqvi’s Governance Criticism

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari responded to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks that Pakistan’s existing governance system has collapsed, questioning his criticism of a system that helped him rise to a key position.

Reacting to Naqvi’s statement, Bukhari said that those who became successful and reached top positions through the same system should also acknowledge their role as part of it. “Through this very system, you reached the top, and now you are calling the same system a failure,” Bukhari said.

Minister added that while being a part of the system, the responsibilities assigned to Naqvi resulted in outcomes that represented “destruction and devastation.” She said that if the matter was being raised seriously, the leadership would decide the appropriate course of action. Her comments came after Mohsin Naqvi criticized Pakistan’s existing governance structure, calling for major administrative reforms.

محسن نقوی کی گفتگو پر عظمیٰ بخاری کا جواب آ گیا۔ محسن نقوی نے غیر سنجیدگی کے ساتھ گفتگو کی۔ جس نظام کا وہ خود حصہ ہیں اور جس نظام میں انہوں نے اتنی ترقی کی کہ اوپر تک پہنچ گئے، اسی نظام کو وہ ناکام قرار دے رہے ہیں۔

اس نظام کا جو حصہ انہیں سونپا گیا ہے، وہ تباہی کا شاہکار بن چکا… pic.twitter.com/j3EHar2Kg8 — WE News (@WENewsPk) August 3, 2026

Addressing the Pakistan Economic Summit in Islamabad, Naqvi said the country’s current governance system had “collapsed” and was unable to effectively address national challenges.

“The system we are living under has collapsed. Problems cannot be solved through it,” Naqvi said, warning that without structural reforms, Pakistan would continue facing the same issues even a decade from now.

The interior minister stressed the need for decentralizing authority and establishing new administrative units to improve governance and address long-standing challenges. He suggested that these units could be created as provinces or under another administrative framework. Naqvi said fundamental changes in the administrative structure were necessary to ensure better governance and provide effective solutions to Pakistan’s growing problems.