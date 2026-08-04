BISE Abbottabad Matric Class 10 2026 Toppers, Position Holders

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad declared the top position holders of the SSC Annual-I (Matric) Examination 2026, with Ayesha Zeb emerging as the overall and Science Group topper after scoring an outstanding 1,167 marks and earning an A1 grade.

Ayesha Zeb, daughter of Aurang Zeb, is a student of Tameer-i-Wattan Public Schools and Colleges, Shehlia Road, Chikryali, Mansehra. Her exceptional performance placed her at the top of the board’s merit list.

The second position in the overall and Science Group merit list was secured by Fatima Jadoon, daughter of Abdul Wahid Khan, who obtained 1,163 marks (A1 grade). She studies at Tameer-i-Wattan Public School & Girls College, Jinnahabad Mandian, Abbottabad.

Uswa Mehreen, daughter of Aamir Shahzad, claimed the third position with 1,160 marks (A1 grade). She represents Tameer-i-Wattan Public School & Girls College, Ghazikot, Mansehra.

In the Arts Group, Zainab Bibi of Government Girls High School, Baldher, Haripur, topped the category by securing 1,131 marks (A1 grade). She is the daughter of Sajid Mehmood.

The second position went to Zainab Tahir, daughter of Tahir Mehmood, who scored 1,075 marks (A1 grade). She is a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sarai Saleh, Haripur.

Khansa Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Affan, secured the third position with 1,072 marks (A1 grade). She also studies at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sarai Saleh, Haripur.

The board announced the SSC Annual-I (10th Class) Result 2026 on Tuesday, ending the wait for thousands of students across Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and Kohistan.

Students can check their results by entering their roll number on the official BISE Abbottabad result portal. Those without internet access can obtain their results by sending BISEATD, followed by a space and their roll number, to 8583 via SMS.

BISE Abbottabad has also uploaded the official SSC Annual-I Grade 10 Result Gazette 2026, allowing students, parents, and educational institutions to search results using a roll number, candidate name, or school. In addition, electronic Detailed Marks Certificates (e-DMCs) are available for download, enabling students to view their subject-wise marks, grades, and overall performance.