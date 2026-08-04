Bise Abbottabad Class 9 Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

BISE Abbottabad shared SSC Part-I (Class 9) Annual-I Result Gazette 2026, allowing students and educational institutions to access complete examination records in a single searchable PDF.

BISE Abbottabad Class 9 Gazette

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Class 9 gazette has been released alongside the official Class 9 results and includes the performance details of candidates from all districts under the board’s jurisdiction, including Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and Kohistan.

Unlike the online result portal, which displays individual records, the gazette provides a consolidated list of all candidates who appeared in the annual examinations. It contains key information such as students’ names, fathers’ names, roll numbers, school names, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained in SSC Part-I, grades, and final result status. It also identifies candidates who were absent, failed, had their results withheld, or were placed under other examination remarks.

Students looking to download the BISE Abbottabad Class 9 Gazette 2026 can visit the board’s official website and open the Results section, where the PDF has been made available. After downloading the file, users can quickly locate any student’s record by using the Ctrl + F search function and entering a roll number, student name, or institution name.

Class 9 Abbottabad Board Results 2026

BISE Abbottabad has also provided multiple methods for checking the Class 9 result. Students can view their marks online through the official result portal by entering their roll number. Those without internet access can obtain their results by sending BISEATD, followed by a space and their roll number, to 8583 via SMS.

The board has also uploaded electronic Detailed Marks Certificates (e-DMCs), allowing successful candidates to review their subject-wise marks, grades, and overall performance.