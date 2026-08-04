BISE Abbottabad Class 10 Results 2026; Check Online

The wait is finally over for thousands of Abbottabad Matric students as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad announced SSC Annual-I (10th Class) Result 2026, with candidates now able to check their marks online, via SMS, and through the official result gazette.

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BISE Abbottabad students can download their electronic Detailed Marks Certificates (e-DMCs) to view subject-wise marks and overall grades. The annual matric examination was conducted for students from Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and Kohistan, all of which fall under the jurisdiction of BISE Abbottabad.

Check BISE Abbottabad Matric Results

Students can access their results by entering their roll number on the official BISE Abbottabad result portal. Those without internet access can obtain their results by sending BISEATD followed by a space and their roll number to 8583, while the board has also published the searchable SSC Part-II Result Gazette 2026, allowing candidates to find their records by roll number, name, or school.

According to the board, candidates must secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the examination. Students failing to achieve the minimum requirement in any paper will be declared unsuccessful in that subject.

BISE Abbottabad will continue to follow its grading policy, under which students obtaining 80 percent or above will receive an A1 (Outstanding) grade, while those scoring 70–79 percent will earn an A (Excellent) grade. Marks between 60 and 69 percent qualify for a B, 50–59 percent for C, 40–49 percent for D, and 33–39 percent for an E grade. Candidates scoring below 33 percent will receive an F grade.

BISE Abbottabad Matric Gazette Download

The result gazette contains complete examination records, including students’ names, fathers’ names, subject-wise marks, combined SSC Part-I and Part-II totals, grades, and result status, including pass, fail, absent, and withheld cases.

The matric result carries significant weight for students, as the combined SSC marks determine eligibility and merit for admission to intermediate colleges. Students intending to apply for paper rechecking or supplementary examinations have been advised to follow the schedule and deadlines announced by the board.