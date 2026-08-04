78 Lahore police officials suspended after ASI ‘rapes’ mentally-disabled girl

LAHORE – The entire staff of Ghaziabad Police Station in Lahore, including the station house officer (SHO), has been suspended over alleged mishandling of a case involving the sexual assault of a mentally disabled girl by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran visited the police station late at night and took action over delays in the matter and for allegedly keeping senior officials uninformed.

The SHO Ghaziabad, Shahryar, was suspended, while Ali Zaib Dastgir was appointed as the new SHO of the police station.

The action also included the suspension of 78 police personnel, including sub-inspectors, eight assistant sub-inspectors, five head constables, front desk staff, the station clerk, and drivers.

A first information report (FIR) regarding the suspension of all personnel at Ghaziabad Police Station has also been registered.

The case emerged after allegations that investigation ASI Imran sexually assaulted a mentally disabled girl two days earlier. Police authorities launched action following the allegations, while further proceedings in the matter are underway.

The suspension of the police staff comes as part of the department’s response to allegations of negligence and delays in handling the case.