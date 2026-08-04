Chehlum processions being held across Pakistan amid tight security arrangements

LAHORE/KARACHI – Chehlum processions commemorating martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions are being held across Pakistan, with authorities implementing security measures and traffic plans in major cities.

In Karachi, the central Chehlum procession is scheduled to begin from Nishtar Park. Several roads leading toward the procession route have been blocked with containers as part of security arrangements. M.A. Jinnah Road will remain closed for traffic, while vehicles coming from Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam are being diverted toward Kashmir Road and Peoples Chowrangi.

Traffic arriving from Hasan Square will be redirected through Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Society Signal, and Teen Hatti toward Lasbela Chowk. Vehicles from Nazimabad will be able to reach their destinations through Lasbela, Garden, and Nishtar Road routes. Traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal will be diverted toward Kashmir Road via Society Signal, while vehicles traveling from Saddar toward Tower will be directed through Preedy Street and I.I. Chundrigar Road.

In Islamabad, the central Chehlum procession concluded at Imambargah Asna Ashari in Sector G-6.

In Peshawar, the Chehlum procession started from Imambargah Hussainia Hall in Saddar. In Lahore, the main procession is set to begin from Haveli Al-Fah in the Delhi Gate area and will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah.

Security measures have also been increased in other areas. In Quetta, mobile phone services will remain suspended in parts of Qaidabad, Gawalmandi, and Brewery areas due to Chehlum-related arrangements.

In Hyderabad, Section 144 has been imposed, while restrictions on motorcycle riding with two people have been enforced in Hyderabad, Matiari, Dadu, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, and Jhirk.

Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with security personnel and follow traffic advisories issued for the smooth conduct of the processions.