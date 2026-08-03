Imad Wasim’s Ex-Wife Sannia Ashfaq remarried?

KARACHI – Sannia Ashfaq has once again become the centre of attention on social media after sharing a cryptic update, hinting at a fresh beginning after highly publicised separation from former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim.

She appeared in a stunning red bridal outfit, paired with traditional Kundan jewellery. In the viral clip, Sannia can be heard asking, “How am I looking?” with a reply from a man saying, “Looking my Dulhan.” Adding to the speculation, Sannia captioned the post: “Start of a New Chapter in Life, Alhamdulillah.”

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The post triggered wave of reactions, with fans sending congratulatory messages and expressing support for her new journey. Many praised her for moving forward after a difficult personal period, while some social media users speculated that the video could be linked to a modelling project rather than a wedding announcement.

The development comes months after Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq’s divorce became a major talking point. The former Pakistan all-rounder had described the separation as the result of long-standing and unresolved differences, while Sannia shared a different account of the events surrounding the end of their marriage.

In her statements on social media, Sannia alleged that the involvement of another person in Imad’s life became a turning point in their relationship. She also spoke about the emotional challenges she faced during the separation and made several claims regarding issues that followed the divorce.

The controversy intensified after Imad Wasim announced his second marriage with Nyla Raja through an Instagram post. Addressing the criticism surrounding the situation, Imad said the period after his first marriage was among the most difficult phases of his life and added that his silence during the fallout resulted in unfair judgement of Nyla.

Sannia continued sharing her perspective with followers, discussing her experiences and the struggles she says she went through during the breakdown of the marriage.

As her latest Instagram post continues to circulate, fans remain curious whether Sannia’s “new chapter” marks a personal milestone, a professional comeback, or another major development in her life.