Subway pursues Legal Action after Staffer assaulted by ‘Rowdy’ Bank Manager

MULTAN – Subway, the multinational fast food restaurant remained in news as one staffer of its Multan outlet was subjected to physical assault by a furious customer.

The employee and customer were both captured on CCTV as the latter assaulted the man, and it triggered outrage online. As the clips are doing rounds online, the Subway staffer appeared in a video, claiming he was attacked while politely asking customers to follow the restaurant’s policy against bringing outside food inside the outlet.

The employee, who identified him as Fazil, said he was working at a Subway branch in Multan and was performing his duties when a group of customers allegedly entered the restaurant carrying samosas from outside. According to Fazil, Subway’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) do not allow customers to consume outside food inside the restaurant. He initially asked another staff member to inform the group about the policy, but they allegedly ignored the request.

Fazil said he then approached customers himself in respectful manner. As the senior staff member on duty, he claimed he politely requested them that if they had already started eating, they should finish quickly so other customers would not be affected and the restaurant’s SOPs could be maintained. “I folded my hands and respectfully requested them. I had barely begun speaking when the man suddenly slapped me across the face,” Fazil added.

He identified the main accused as Asad Khan, claiming the first slap came without any warning. Despite being hit, Fazil said he tried to avoid escalating the situation and walked back towards the counter. However, he alleged that the accused followed him and slapped him again. Moments later, according to Fazil, the situation turned even more violent.

He claimed the suspect grabbed him by the neck and dragged him towards another side of the restaurant, ignoring the presence of a female staff member. There, Fazil alleged that three men jointly assaulted him for around five to seven minutes, repeatedly punching and slapping him on the face, back and other parts of his body. “I still don’t understand what made them so angry. I spoke to them with complete respect and only requested them to follow the restaurant’s policy,” Fazil said in his statement.

Subway Pakistan also issued an official statement condemning the incident. The company said the safety, dignity and respect of its employees remain its highest priority, adding that it is deeply concerned over the incident at one of its branches.

The company confirmed that the matter has been taken up with the relevant legal authorities and said it is pursuing legal action against those involved. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for both employees and customers.

The alleged assault video has gone viral across social media, triggering widespread outrage and renewed calls for stronger legal protection for frontline service workers in Pakistan.