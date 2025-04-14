Chaos at KFC: Video of attack on local outlet goes viral amid Gaza war

KARACHI – A clip of an attack on KFC outlet in Pakistan has gone viral, fueling growing tensions surrounding protests in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The incident, which occurred at local KFC branch, shows a group of men storming into the restaurant, causing panic among customers who were enjoying meals with their families.

The clip, which is now doing rounds online, shows attackers wielding baseball bats and sticks, wreaking havoc on the outlet. The group can be seen damaging property and chanting anti-Israel slogans, with one man calling out the families dining inside for “sponsoring genocide on Gaza” by eating at the American fast-food chain.

The emotional confrontation caused widespread fear, as families, including children, scrambled to escape the chaotic scene.

The unrest – linked to ongoing pro-Gaza protests – sparked significant backlash against multinational brands like KFC. Protesters slammed food giants for alleged ties to Israel, with KFC among the brands facing heat.

Violence has been reported at several fast-food outlets in major cities, including Lahore and Karachi, where protests have been steadily gaining momentum. As tensions rise, the protests show no signs of subsiding, with many demanding that global brands take a stand on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Pepsi, KFC and other Western brands are also sponsoring Pakistan Super League PSL 10, which raised call for boycott of national cricket league.

With Pakistanis’ sentiment increasingly turning against these brands, many wonder whether they will address the growing calls for accountability.

The attack on KFC is just one example of the intensifying protests across Pakistan, where anti-Israel sentiment has taken a stronger hold in recent weeks.

Thousands rally in Karachi on Sunday to demand greater international action to support Palestinian rights.