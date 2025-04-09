Mob attacks KFC outlet in Mirpurkhas during anti-Israel protest

MIRPURKHAS – An enraged mob attacked a local outlet of an international fast food chain (KFC) located at Noor CNG Chowk, causing damage and attempting to set it on fire during a protest against Israeli brutalities in Gaza and massacre of innocent Palestinians in a one-sided war.

The mob vandalised the restaurant’s main entrance, glass walls, and both indoor and outdoor furniture, while also trying to ignite a fire.

Upon receiving the report, SSP Mirpurkhas Dr Sameer Noor Channa arrived at the scene with a police team.

To disperse the mob, Mirpurkhas police carried out aerial firing and shelling, and arrested 11 individuals from the scene.

The police quickly brought the situation under control and deployed additional personnel around the restaurant to maintain law and order in the area.

According to SSP Dr Sameer Noor Channa, a thorough investigation is underway, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in taking the law into their own hands.