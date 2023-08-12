SC fixes contempt plea against Khadim Rizvi for hearing two years after his death

ISLAMABAD – The contempt of court petition against late Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been scheduled for a hearing in Supreme Court two years after his death.

According to media reports, a contempt of court petition was filed against the deceased leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Khadim Hussain Rizvi, in 2018, in which Barrister Masroor Shah had taken the stance that Rizvi had committed acts that defamed the Supreme Court, judges, and the judiciary, and action should be taken against him.

Interestingly, it is noteworthy that both Khadim Rizvi and the petitioner, Barrister Masroor Shah, have passed away, and two years have elapsed since the filing of the request, which is now being scheduled for a hearing.

The two-member bench led by Senior Justice Gulzar Ahmed Mandokhail of the Supreme Court is set to hear this request on August 15, where both the complainant and the opposing party are deceased.