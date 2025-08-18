Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan; 22K and 24K Gold Rates – 18 August 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Aug 18, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Prices of gold and silver remained stable, 24-carat gold remained at Rs 356,200, while the 10-gram price is Rs 305,384.

Gold & Silver Rates (August 18, 2025)

City Gold (per tola) Silver (per tola)
Karachi Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031
Lahore Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031
Islamabad Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031
Peshawar Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031
Quetta Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031

Silver prices also registered a decline, with the per tola rate down by Rs 41 to Rs 4,031, and the 10-gram rate easing by Rs 36 to Rs 3,455.

Market analysts warn that the persistent volatility in the global economy may continue to exert pressure on precious metals, keeping investors on alert in the coming days.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now