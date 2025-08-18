Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan; 22K and 24K Gold Rates – 18 August 2025

KARACHI – Prices of gold and silver remained stable, 24-carat gold remained at Rs 356,200, while the 10-gram price is Rs 305,384.

Gold & Silver Rates (August 18, 2025)

City Gold (per tola) Silver (per tola) Karachi Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031 Lahore Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031 Islamabad Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031 Peshawar Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031 Quetta Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031

Silver prices also registered a decline, with the per tola rate down by Rs 41 to Rs 4,031, and the 10-gram rate easing by Rs 36 to Rs 3,455.

Market analysts warn that the persistent volatility in the global economy may continue to exert pressure on precious metals, keeping investors on alert in the coming days.