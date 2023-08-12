Search

Pakistan

Balochistan Assembly stands dissolved as governor approves summary

Web Desk 06:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2023
Balochistan Assembly stands dissolved as governor approves summary
Source: File photo

QUETTA – The Balochistan governor on Saturday dissolved the provincial assembly on the recommendation submitted by the chief minister.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo affixed his signature to the summary outlining the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

The ongoing impasse between opposition factions has further complicated the situation. Both parties are unyielding in their pursuit of their respective preferred candidates to assume leadership of the interim government in Balochistan. Notable names in contention include Mir Hamal Kalmati from the Balochistan National Party (BNP), and Usman Badini and Shabbir Mengal from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

Meanwhile, within the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), three contenders have emerged vying for the position of caretaker chief minister. Kehda Babar, Ejaz Sanjrani, and Naseer Bizenjo are all in contention to shoulder this critical responsibility.

Chief Minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo is scheduled to engage in a final consultation with the leader of the opposition, with the aim of achieving a consensus on the appointment of the caretaker Chief Minister.

